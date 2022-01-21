European Azerbaijan School hosts return of World Scholar's Cup to Baku (PHOTO)

On 22-23 January, the European Azerbaijan School will host the return of the World Scholar’s Cup (WSC) to Baku. In 2020, the WSC Baku Round gathered 404 primary and secondary school students from 16 state and private schools around the city; similar numbers are projected for 2022.

Participants will engage in individual and team debate, writing, and knowledge challenges across six academic subjects: Art and Music, History, Literature and Media, Social Studies, Science and Technology, and a Special Area focused this year on the study of mistakes and recoveries. High-achieving teams in Baku will qualify for a June 2022 Global Round in Dubai and ultimately for the annual WSC Tournament of Champions at Yale University in November.

Francesco Banchini, CEO and Director of European Azerbaijan School said: “This is a great opportunity to host the World Scholars Cup once again at our school. A worldwide competition in which our students try non-standard approaches, learn to analyze and seek rational solutions, discuss among themselves and work in a team. At European Azerbaijan School, we strive to broaden the horizons of our students, attracting them to participate in various international Olympiads like WSC and others.”

Founded in 2007, the World Scholar’s Cup has grown to reach over 50,000 students each year at 150 annual events in over 70 countries. The program’s mission is one of inclusive enrichment: to inspire young people of all backgrounds and cultures to learn, laugh, collaborate, and grow.