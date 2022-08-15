Kazakhstan wants to sign agreement on trade and economic cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Kazakhstan wants to sign an agreement on trade and economic cooperation with Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing KazTag.

"To approve the attached draft agreement between the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on trade and economic cooperation," the draft resolution of the government of Kazakhstan said.

It follows from the draft agreement that "each of the parties, on the territory of its state and in accordance with the legislation of its state, creates favorable conditions for cooperating economic entities and refrains from actions that could harm the interests of the other side." In addition, the parties "contribute to the establishment of direct contacts between business entities, regardless of the legal form and form of ownership."

"The agreement between the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on trade and economic cooperation is a framework document that lays the foundations for cooperation in such areas as: trade, investment, entrepreneurship, protection of the balance of payments, and is concluded in order to further develop and strengthen existing bilateral trade and economic relations between the parties", stated in the explanatory note to the document.