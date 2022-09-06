Combat experience of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan being carefully studied in military centers of developed countries nowadays - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The combat experience of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, which fought the war of the 21st century, is being carefully studied in the military centers of developed countries nowadays, President Ilham Aliyev said in an appeal to the participants of ADEX-2022, Fourth Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition, Trend reports.

"“ADEX-2022” is the first international defense exhibition to be organized by Azerbaijan after the country’s brilliant victory in the Patriotic War. The demonstration of local military products that were successfully tested in real combat operations enhances its importance even more.

The combat experience of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, which fought the war of the 21st century, is being carefully studied in the military centers of developed countries nowadays. By deploying the most modern combat weapons in extremely difficult natural terrain, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan broke through the enemy’s heavily fortified defense lines and forced it to surrender in a matter of 44 days. The historical victory of Azerbaijan showed that in order to achieve the goals set in the military field, it is extremely important to build a modern army and implement consistent and focused measures to increase the country's military power.

The Republic of Azerbaijan has always attached special importance to increasing the combat capability of its Armed Forces and strengthening its material and technical infrastructure. In addition to developing cooperation with the world's leading countries in the military-technical field, our country is also expanding its capabilities in the field of national defense industry. Azerbaijan is currently closely cooperating with leading companies of more than 50 countries of the world in aviation, navigation, device manufacturing and other directions. The volume of products manufactured by the country’s defense industry enterprises is increasing by the year.

In the coming period, we will further strengthen the Armed Forces and the defense capability of our country, attaching special importance to the production of modern weapons, military equipment, ammunition, rear service property and other material means," the head of state said.