Pakistan's PM invited President Ilham Aliyev to pay official visit to Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif invited President Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to Pakistan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif in Samarkand.

President Ilham Aliyev accepted the invitation with pleasure and invited the Prime Minister of Pakistan to visit Azerbaijan as well.