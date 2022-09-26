Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Armenia declines to participate in CSTO military drills – demarche towards Russia

Politics Materials 26 September 2022 20:14 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Armenia won't take part in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military drills in Kazakhstan, the country's Defense Ministry said, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

"Given the current situation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, Armenia's Ministry of Defense decided to refrain from participating in the CSTO military drills in Kazakhstan," the ministry said.

The exercises of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces (CRRF) are being held in Kazakhstan from September 26 through October 8.

