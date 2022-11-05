Azerbaijan took several unilateral steps to ensure peace - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Azerbaijan took several unilateral steps to ensure peace, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said on November 5 at an even dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports.

"The Armenian side has a different attitude, which has continued for the past 30 years. Since the first Karabakh war, there is no information about the fate of almost 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis," Bayramov reminded.

The minister noted that the Azerbaijani side handed over the bodies of more than 1,700 Armenian servicemen to the Armenian side.