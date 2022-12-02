Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to friendly relations with UAE - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. We attach a particular importance to our friendly relations with the United Arab Emirates based on mutual trust and support, a congratulatory letter from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said, Trend reports.

"During last thirty years period, the ties between our countries united by the religious and cultural bonds, have strengthened while our collaboration in various areas of mutual interest have evolved in dynamic and sustainable manner.

I believe that we will continue to put our joint efforts to develop further our interstate relations and broaden our bilateral and multilateral cooperation," the letter said.