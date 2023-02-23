Ministries of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan signs memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. A memorandum was signed between the ministries of internal affairs of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

On February 22, a delegation led by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Police Colonel-General Marat Akhmetzhanov arrived in Azerbaijan on a two-day official visit.

Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov and his entourage visited the Alley of Honor and laid a wreath at the monument to the national leader of our people, architect, and founder of the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, honored his memory. On the same day, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov, received his Kazakh counterpart and the delegation headed by him. Welcoming the guests, Eyvazov expressed confidence that this visit would further strengthen cooperation between the internal affairs bodies of the two friendly countries. Recalling that our peoples are bound by close ties of friendship, mutual trust and respect, the ties between our states are in the nature of a strategic partnership, the minister noted that in accordance with the strategy determined by the heads of both states, in recent years there has been a dynamic development in all areas, in this context, cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is deepening.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Police Colonel-General Marat Akhmetzhanov, thanking his Azerbaijani counterpart for the warm welcome and high hospitality, noted that the structure he leads is interested in further expanding cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan and this visit will serve this purpose.

During the meeting, the ministers signed a "Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan".

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of our country to the Republic of Kazakhstan Agalar Atamoglanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov and representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Kazakhstan Police Lieutenant Colonel Enver Zohrabbeyli.

As part of the visit, the guests visited the N military unit of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Police Academy, the Safe City Service, and the 102 call center, where they got acquainted with the activities of these structures.