Azerbaijan regards continuation of consultations with Iran as important – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. During the recent phone talks between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, a detailed exchange of views was held on the situation between the two countries, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Ayhan Hajizadeh said, answering a question from local media about the comment on April 10 by Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Nasir Kenani, Trend reports.

According to Hajizadeh, the Azerbaijani side positively assesses these negotiations and believes it important to continue consultations.

"Azerbaijan has always been interested in developing good-neighborly relations with all neighboring countries, including Iran. Mutual respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the countries is an invariable priority of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy. The Azerbaijani side pursues its efforts to ensure the national interests and national security of the country," the Azerbaijani FM spokesperson added.