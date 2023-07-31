Armenian blogger slams Yerevan's hysteria over detention of Meshali massacre fugitive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. All Armenian politicians, experts, journalists, and bloggers, talking about Vagif Khachatryan, use the word 'abduction', an Armenian blogger Ishkhan Verdyan said on Telegram, Trend reports.

Verdyan made the remark commenting on detention of Khachatryan, internationally wanted fugitive of Meshali massacre of December 22, 1991, by the military personnel of the Azerbaijani State Border Service at the Lachin border crossing point of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on July 29, 2023.

"Armenia doesn't and can't have laws regarding Azerbaijan. Armenians see the country as separate from the rest of the world, believing the painful death of all Azerbaijanis would be the happiest day for Armenians," the blogger noted.

"Fierce animosity and complete detachment from reality... Why should Azerbaijanis pity such neighbors? Why seek peace with them? Why tolerate them in their own country? What have they done to deserve such consideration?" Verdyan added.

Khachatryan was detained while trying to go to Armenia for treatment through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The investigation established that Khachatryan, born in 1955, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, born in Badara village of Khojaly district and worked as a driver in Khankendi city automobile transport company, together with other people of Armenian nationality, used various weapons, including firearms and infantry fighting vehicles, to kill all Azerbaijani residents of Meshali village (Khojaly district) as a single national group.

Using various weapons, including firearms and infantry fighting vehicles, they attacked the village, killed 25 and injured 14 people of Azerbaijani nationality, and, contrary to national and international law norms, expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their domicile.

In addition, Khachatryan continued his criminal actions together with his accomplices, destroying and damaging property belonging to the state and villagers, causing a total of over 5.96 million manat ($3.5 million) of material damage.

Due to the fact that sufficient reasonable suspicions arose regarding the criminal case, it was decided to involve Khachatryan as an accused person under articles 103 (massacre) and 107 (deportation or forced movement of the population) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. However, due to the fact that his whereabouts were unknown to the investigation, on November 12, 2013, an international arrest warrant was issued by the court's decision.