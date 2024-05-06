Azerbaijan wins medals at European Wushu Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The Azerbaijani team has won three gold and two silver medals at the 19th European Wushu Championships (EWC) in Stockholm, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Amin Alilli (60 kg) and Hamza Rasulzade (65 kg) won European youth titles under senior coach Baratdin Salimov, while Elchin Muradov earned silver.

Orkhan Khatamov (48 kg) also took first place, and Ruslan Piraliyev (70 kg) completed the EWC with a silver medal.

To note, the competition was held on May 3-5.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel