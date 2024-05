BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania on the mutual elimination of the visa requirements for persons holding regular international passports,” Trend reports.

The agreement was signed on March 1 in Baku.

