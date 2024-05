BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby traveled to Fuzuli and Shusha today, Trend reports.

"Ambassador and Danusia Libby traveled to Fuzuli and Shusha today. The Ambassador is meeting with government representatives; touring the Shusha Fortress, Khurshidbanu Natavan House, Khan Gizi Spring, Vagif Mausoleum, and Jidir plain; and meeting with local educators who have participated in Embassy-supported English Language programming," the US Embassy wrote on its Facebook page.