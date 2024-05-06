Azerbaijan approves agreement on economic cooperation with Albania - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree “On approval of the Agreement on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of Albania”, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the above document, signed on March 1, 2024, in Baku city, was approved.

Following the agreement's entry into force, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry must send a notification to the Council of Ministers of Albania regarding the completion of internal state procedures necessary for the agreement's entry into force.