Azerbaijan approves amendments to administrative offenses code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law “On amendments to the code of administrative offenses”, Trend reports.

According to the amendment, a personal body search will be conducted if a person is subject to administrative detention, or administrative arrest, or if there are reasonable grounds to suspect that they are concealing an object related to or involved in an administrative offense on their body. The search will be conducted by an authorized official of the same sex and will be continuously recorded on video, except as specified in Article 92.2-1 of this Code.

The full text of the law in Azerbaijani is available at the link.