BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. A DJI Magic 3 quadcopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces attempted to fly over the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the Basarkechar district along the direction of the Zod settlement at about 13: 30 (GMT+4), the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The quadcopter was discovered and dropped by advanced technical methods as a consequence of the alertness of Azerbaijani army units.