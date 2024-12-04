Equinor names new acting EVP for renewables division

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Equinor has announced Jens Økland as the acting Executive Vice President for Renewables (REN), effective December 6, Trend reports.

Økland succeeds Pål Eitrheim, who has stepped down to take on a new leadership role outside the company. Eitrheim, who joined Equinor in 1998, will remain available to the company until May 31, 2025.

Økland brings over 30 years of experience with Equinor, including his most recent role as Vice President for Strategy and Commercial Solutions in Renewables. From 2015 to 2018, he served as EVP for the Marketing, Midstream & Processing business area.

Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor, praised Økland’s leadership, saying, "Jens is a seasoned leader with deep knowledge of the organization and the task at hand, especially during a period of record-high activity in Renewables."

Reflecting on his tenure, Eitrheim expressed pride in his contributions to Equinor’s renewables portfolio and its energy transition strategy, saying, "I am particularly proud of building a large renewables business that positions the company well for the future."