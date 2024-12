BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The police detained 22 people during the December 3-4 rally in Tbilisi, the statement of Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said, Trend reports.

According to available information, all detainees have been charged with administrative charges.

To note, the Georgian Interior Ministry announced on December 3 that 293 people have been administratively detained in the city since November 28, and their cases are being considered in courts.