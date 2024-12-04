Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's newly appointed ambassador presents copies of his credentials to Turkmen FM

Uzbekistan Materials 4 December 2024 18:49 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan's newly appointed ambassador presents copies of his credentials to Turkmen FM
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ravshanbek Alimov has presented copies of his credentials to the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Trend reports via the country's Foreign Ministry.

The relevant meeting emphasized the high level of interstate dialogue and the alignment of positions on key regional and global issues.

Both sides also underscored the significant potential for strengthening bilateral business ties and noted the effectiveness of direct connections between the regions of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

To note, from January through October of this year, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with Turkmenistan amounted to $947.7 million, an increase of 0.92 percent compared to the same period last year ($939.1 million).

Turkmenistan ranked among Uzbekistan's top three largest trading partners during this period.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more