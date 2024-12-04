President of Kyrgyzstan in Seoul: fresh breeze for growth of bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Kyrgyzstan and South Korea established diplomatic relations in 1992, and in the background of intensifying relations, the visit of Sadyr Zhaparov, the first Kyrgyz President to visit South Korea in 11 years, represents a significant milestone in the evolution of bilateral relations encompassing politics, economy, culture, and technology, Trend reports.

One of the key results of the visit was the signing of a joint statement establishing a comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

In the course of the meeting with the head of Kyrgyzstan, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized that the country intends to actively develop relations with Kyrgyzstan, which is an important partner for Korea in Central Asia. He also mentioned the opening of a direct flight between the capitals of the two countries last year. The launch of the "K-Silk Road," which aims to develop cooperation between Korea and Central Asia, received special attention.

President Sadyr Zhaparov confirmed the country's readiness to support this initiative and actively work on its realization. “We are actively cooperating in key areas such as trade, investment, education, culture, and science,” the head of state noted.

During the visit, several important agreements were signed in various areas. One of the priority areas was energy development. Kyrgyzstan, having rich water resources, is actively developing hydropower. Hydroelectric power plants currently produce more than 90 percent of the country's electricity.

Small hydropower plants (SHPPs) have a number of advantages for Kyrgyzstan's energy sector. First, they contribute to environmentally friendly and sustainable energy production. Unlike large HPPs, small HPPs have much smaller land areas, which reduces the impact on the ecosystem and the local population. Also, small HPPs allow more flexible regulation of energy production, providing electricity to remote regions where the construction of large plants is impossible or impractical. These plants help strengthen the country's energy security and promote the transition to renewable energy sources.

In this regard, a memorandum of cooperation was signed to prepare a master plan and feasibility study for the construction of 10 small hydropower plants. This project will not only help improve energy infrastructure but also reduce dependence on carbon-based energy sources.

In addition, a memorandum was signed in the field of energy and critical minerals, which will open new opportunities for deepening cooperation in these sectors.

Environmental projects are also an important part of the modern agenda. One such project was a memorandum of understanding between the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy and Commerce and Sejin G&E Co. Ltd. for the construction of an LFG power plant in the city of Osh. This project will significantly reduce carbon emissions, improve the environmental situation in the region, and solve the problem of waste utilization.

During the first nine months of 2024, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and South Korea reached $296.1 million, while foreign investment from Korea to Kyrgyzstan reached $8.1 million in 2023. These figures are relatively small, indicating potential for further growth. In this regard, it seems important to sign agreements aimed at supporting Kyrgyz goods in international markets and attracting Korean investment in the Kyrgyz economy. This will create new opportunities to expand trade and strengthen economic ties between the countries.

Among these agreements is a memorandum of understanding that provides for the establishment of a mechanism to promote trade and investment between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy of Korea, as well as a memorandum of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Export Development and Promotion Center and the Korean Importers Association (KOIMA) and a memorandum between Kyrgyzexport and the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).

Cooperation in the field of digitalization has become no less important. Kyrgyzstan can use South Korea's experience in developing the information and communication technology (ICT) sector. During the visit, Kyrgyzstan signed several agreements aimed at the development of information technologies. Among them are the Protocol of Negotiations between the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan (MDD) and KOICA (Korea International Cooperation Agency) on the project “Capacity Building of National Informatization for Digital Transformation in the Kyrgyz Republic” and the Memorandum of Understanding between MDD and the Ministry of Science and Information and Communication Technology of Korea.

The signing of agreements aimed at modernizing agriculture became an important step. Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry and KOICA signed a protocol of negotiations on a project that aims to enhance crop management and fortify the post-harvest control system in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan also signed a cooperation agreement with the Asian Forestry Cooperation Organization (AFCO), with the aim of developing agroforestry and horticulture in the country.

Therefore, the visit of Sadyr Zhaparov marked the transition of bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and South Korea to a new level of comprehensive partnership. The signed memorandum on the construction of ten small hydroelectric power plants strengthens Kyrgyzstan's energy security, promotes environmental sustainability, and reduces dependence on carbon-based energy sources.

Furthermore, agreements were struck to expand trade and investment, opening up opportunities to promote Kyrgyz products and attract Korean capital. These agreements form the basis for long-term cooperation, ensuring sustainable development in key sectors such as energy, environment, trade, digitalization, and agriculture.