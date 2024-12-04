Azerbaijan hosts farewell ceremony for "Shusha – OIC Youth Capital" program (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 4. A ceremony has been held to mark the conclusion of the "Shusha – OIC Youth Capital 2024" international program implemented jointly by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Forum, and the country's Ministry of Culture, Trend reports.

The event began with the performance of Azerbaijan's National Anthem, followed by a minute of silence to honor the memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

Aydin Karimov, the special presidential representative in the Shusha district, spoke about the destruction caused in the territory by Armenian forces during the occupation.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov thanked youth from Islamic countries for their active participation in the program.

He expressed pride in hosting such an event in Shusha, Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

The minister also highlighted Azerbaijan's successful organization of prestigious international events this year, including the COP29 global conference.

The President of the OIC Youth Forum Taha Ayhan expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports for their efforts throughout the year. He praised Shusha as a unique example of cultural diversity.

"Today, we celebrate not only the outcomes of an inspiring program but also the exceptional partnership between Azerbaijan and the OIC Youth Forum. Over the past five years, this collaboration has become a shining example of unity and shared purpose. Together, we have achieved significant milestones in cultural exchange, socio-economic development, diplomacy, and technological innovation," Ayhan said.

The three-day event brought together around 300 official representatives from OIC member and observer states, along with youth and volunteers.

The OIC Youth Forum, which plays a key role in the development of member countries, annually designates a city from the member states as the "Youth Capital" and organizes international events there throughout the year.

In October 2023, the 11th session of the OIC Youth Forum Executive Board declared Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh, as the OIC Youth Capital for 2024.

At the end of the ceremony, Shusha's youth presented representatives from Morocco with a symbolic key to the "Youth Capital."

The OIC Youth Capital Forum will take place in Morocco next year.

