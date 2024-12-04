IFC anchors major bond deal to boost digital connectivity in emerging markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has led a landmark financing initiative for IHS Holding Limited, one of the world's largest independent telecommunications infrastructure providers, to enhance digital connectivity across Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, Trend reports via the IFC.

The $1.2 billion dual-tranche bond issuance, the largest ever mobilized by IFC for a single deal, will enable IHS Towers to refinance existing debt and support organic growth across its operational markets. IFC itself committed up to $100 million, setting the stage for a broader financing package aimed at strengthening the company’s financial stability by extending its debt maturity profile.

IHS Towers builds and maintains telecommunications infrastructure, including towers and fiber networks, that support mobile network operators. By facilitating the expansion of digital services, the company addresses a critical challenge: an estimated 95 percent of people without internet access live in low- and middle-income countries.

"Affordable and reliable internet connectivity is a key driver of economic growth and social development," said IFC. "This investment will accelerate access to digital services, which are essential for education, healthcare, financial inclusion, and business growth."

In addition to expanding digital access, IHS Towers remains committed to sustainability by integrating solar power and energy-efficient systems into its tower operations. These efforts align with global climate goals and contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of the telecom sector in emerging markets.

