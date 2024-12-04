Kyrgyzstan greenlights Issyk-Kul tourism development accords with ADB

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 4. The credit and grant agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for financing the project "Environmental Management of lake Issyk-Kul and Sustainable Tourism Development" has been ratified, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz presidential administration.

The corresponding law was signed by the country's President Sadyr Japarov.

The agreements were signed on July 4 of this year in Bishkek. The Kyrgyz parliament adopted the law on November 13, 2024.

According to the agreements, ADB will provide $56 million in financial resources for the project's implementation, of which $31 million are grant funds and $25 million are loan funds.

The project includes the construction of a wastewater treatment plant in the city of Cholpon-Ata with a daily capacity of 14,200 cubic meters of treated wastewater, over 150 kilometers of sewage system, 11 kilometers of promenade (pedestrian and bike lanes), a historical museum, and three recreational parks. Additionally, the project will enhance the infrastructure of tourist sites in the Petroglyph area of Cholpon-Ata.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel