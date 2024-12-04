German transportation company pulls out of Azerbaijani market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The representative office of German transportation company Rhenus Freight East GmbH in Azerbaijan announces its liquidation, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the information, creditors can submit their claims within two months to the address: AZ1065, 49/C Tbilisi Avenue, Yasamal district, Baku city.

To note, this company was registered in 2015. The legal representative of the company is Zuban Ekaterina.

