BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The ruling party in Georgia won the recent election by supporting sovereignty, peace, and family values, openly prioritizing national interests over Brussels and liberalism, said Péter Szijjártó, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports via foreign media.

"If the opposition had won this election, there would have been no demonstrations or external pressure. Everyone would praise the 'excellent state' of Georgian democracy, but neither Brussels, Washington, Berlin, nor Paris makes decisions. The Georgian people made that decision.

The Georgian people made a clear choice in the election, showing a high turnout and fifty percent support for the ruling party. This should be appreciated.

In Europe, it is very common that if liberals lose the election, the democratic nature of the entire country and political system is immediately questioned. If liberals win, everything is fine. If patriots or conservatives win, the nature of democracy is instantly questioned, which is completely unacceptable," he said.

Szijjártó added that Hungary has been subjected to financial sanctions for its refusal to conform to liberalism.

"Look at our situation. For the past 15 years, we have been under attack in the EU. We face financial sanctions for refusing to follow the liberal mainstream. We are conservatives, patriots. National interests come first for us, and for us, a family consists of a mother, father, and children. The father is a man, the mother is a woman. We defend our children, our country, and our borders, and we are under financial sanctions. Again, I say, if the opposition had won in Georgia, everyone would be happy with the 'perfect state of democracy' there," the minister added.