Azerbaijan, Jordan eye forming joint working group on agricultural cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan and Jordan have discussed strengthening the legal framework for agricultural cooperation and the establishment of a joint working group in the agricultural sector, Trend reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The meeting took place between Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, and the Ambassador of Jordan to Azerbaijan, Omar Barakat Al-Nahar.

During the meeting, Minister Mammadov emphasized that the strong friendship between the two countries provides a solid foundation for expanding cooperation in all sectors, including agriculture. He briefed the ambassador on the government’s support for the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan and expressed the country's interest in deepening agricultural cooperation with Jordan.

The discussions also covered strengthening the legal agreements between Azerbaijan and Jordan in agriculture, creating a joint working group in the sector, increasing trade in agricultural and food products, and encouraging Jordanian businesses to participate in Azerbaijan's International Agriculture Exhibition (Caspian Agro). It was noted that there is significant potential for further collaboration between the two countries in agriculture.

The meeting also included a broad exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.