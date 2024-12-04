Football legend Lionel Messi and teammates set to visit Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Football legend Lionel Messi, along with global stars Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, will visit Azerbaijan’s Baku!

Local fans at the Baku Crystal Hall will have the chance to see the world’s best footballer, World Cup champion, and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi, alongside his teammates on December 11.

Attendees will enjoy unforgettable moments with the football stars and watch a film about the life of the greatest player of all time. The film will feature unique footage from Messi's personal life and career.

A special musical atmosphere will accompany the event. On stage at Baku Crystal Hall, world-renowned composer and performer Willy William, as well as the famous group "Morandi," will perform, offering an unforgettable musical experience.

This unique opportunity is not just for football fans but also music enthusiasts. Everyone is invited to immerse themselves in this incredible atmosphere.

Tickets are available for purchase on iTicket.az and at sales points.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to charity.