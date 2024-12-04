Kyrgyz President urges South Korean companies to join in major national projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 4. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has extended an invitation to South Korean companies to join in major national projects, including the construction of the Kambarata HPP-1, small and medium-sized hydropower plants, as well as the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan Railway, Trend reports.

Zhaparov proposed this in his address at the Investment Dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Korea in Seoul.

The President emphasized that the involvement of South Korean companies in these strategic projects would open up new opportunities for bilateral cooperation, particularly by integrating advanced technologies of the country.

Zhaparov also highlighted the legislative steps taken by Kyrgyzstan to create a favorable investment environment. These measures include a law protecting the rights of private entrepreneurs and foreign investors.

The President reassured investors of direct access to the country's leadership and emphasized that a fundamentally new approach to business is being adopted in Kyrgyzstan.

Additionally, Zhaparov noted the positive results of the country's ongoing economic reforms, which have led to an average annual GDP growth of 9 percent over the past three years. In 2024, the GDP growth reached 9.6 percent, with the national budget nearly tripling and per capita GDP doubling.

At the conclusion of the forum, President Sadyr Zhaparov extended an invitation to South Korean business leaders to visit Kyrgyzstan, underscoring the country's readiness for international collaboration and the new opportunities it offers to investors.

This visit marks Zhaparov's first official trip to South Korea and the first by a Kyrgyz president in 11 years. During yesterday’s meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, the two leaders forged a comprehensive partnership and discussed plans to enhance bilateral relations moving forward.