Azerbaijan escalates salt production for 10M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan increased production of salt from January through October this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that this figure amounted to 74,362 tons, up 12,948 tons (21.08 percent) compared to the same period in 2023 (61,414 tons).

As of November 1 this year, the finished product stocks amounted to 43.2 tons, compared to 113.8 tons for the same period last year. Thus, the stocks decreased by 70.6 tons (62.04 percent) over the year.

