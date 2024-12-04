Azerbaijani Parliament speaker views regional concerns with former Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has had a meeting with Mevlut Çavuşoğlu, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and Head of the Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the country’s parliament told Trend.

The source indicated that both parties expressed satisfaction about the significant progress in relations between amiable and fraternal nations, including their legislative bodies. The relationship was reported to have attained its peak, including all relevant domains, in accordance with the 'One country – two states' principle of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, facilitated by the political will and collaborative efforts of Heads of State.

The advancement of high-level collaboration, particularly in the parliamentary domain, was emphasized.

Mevlut Çavuşoğlu congratulated Sahiba Gafarova on the successful conduct of the extraordinary parliamentary elections and her re-election as Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The interaction between the Heads of Parliament, friendship groups, and MPs has significantly contributed to the development of relations. It was also said with satisfaction that our legislative assemblies and their deputies take united stances in all the international parliamentary organizations. The collaboration of our parliamentarians is crucial in the fight against campaigns of defamation and pressure carried out by certain circles against our countries.

Opinions were voiced as to the high standards of the COP29 arrangements hosted by Azerbaijan. That historic summit was described as another contribution of our country to global processes.

Then, there was an exchange of opinions about the current state of affairs in the region. The importance of the international conference 'The Right to Return - Promoting Justice for the Azerbaijanis Forcibly Evicted from Armenia,' held by the Community of Western Azerbaijan, was emphasized as well.

