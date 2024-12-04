President of Kazakhstan awards Azerbaijani diaspora representative with medal (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Gahraman Sadiyev, an Azerbaijani-born resident of Almaty, has been awarded the prestigious state honor, the "Shapagat" medal, by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his active participation in the country's socio-political life, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

According to the committee, Sadiyev, a doctor of law, has lived in Kazakhstan since his youth.

"Our compatriot, who has worked for many years in the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan as a prosecutor, court chairman, and judge, is also the chairman of the Almaty branch of the Association of Azerbaijanis in Kazakhstan.

Having participated multiple times in the World Congresses of Azerbaijanis, Sadiyev actively promotes and advocates for Azerbaijan and plays an important role in the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Kazakhstan," the committee added.

