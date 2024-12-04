Azerbaijan puts for sale Arpachay sand and gravel deposit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The minerals deposit in the Sharur district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been put up for sale, Trend reports via the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Thus, the “Arpachay” gravel-sand mixture deposit of the Sharur district is put up for auction.

The term of exploitation of the deposit with an area of 4 hectares and a volume of 200,000 cubic meters is designed for ten years.

The starting price of the auction is 18,000 manat ($10,588), and the amount of deposit in the amount of ten percent is 1,800 manat ($1,058).

According to the information, the auction will be held on January 21, 2025, at 11:00. The fee for participation in the auction is set at 540 manat ($317).