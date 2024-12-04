Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's nitrogen production increases in 10M2024

Economy Materials 4 December 2024 18:02 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan produced 19.8 million cubic meters of nitrogen from January through October 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan shows that this represents an increase of 2.32 million cubic meters, or 13.3 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the country’s nitrogen production stood at 17.4 million cubic meters in the first ten months of 2023.

As of November 1 of this year, the stock of finished products amounted to 44,000 cubic meters.

