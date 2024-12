BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The French National Assembly has voted in favor of a no-confidence motion against Michel Barnier’s government, Trend reports.

The motion was supported by 331 deputies, surpassing the required threshold of 289 votes out of 577.

Following the vote, National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet stated that, under the French Constitution, Michel Barnier is obliged to submit his resignation to the country’s president.