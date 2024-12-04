Azerbaijan, OECD handle projects in ongoing partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have discussed ongoing projects, Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, shared on his X page, Trend reports.

The post highlights that a meeting took place with a delegation led by Charles Donald, Chairman of the OECD Working Party on State Ownership and Privatization Practices, as well as the Chief Executive Officer of UK Government Investments.

“Our discussions focused on the projects implemented in collaboration with the OECD, as well as the priority issues concerning the sustainable operation of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and its portfolio companies and their management in alignment with corporate governance principles," the publication says.

To note, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an international organization founded in 1961 that aims to promote policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world, providing a platform for governments to collaborate, share experiences, and seek solutions to common problems.

With a focus on issues such as economic growth, financial stability, trade, education, environment, and innovation, the OECD collects data, conducts analyses, and produces recommendations and guidelines to inform policy-making, with its member countries—many of which are among the world's most advanced economies—working together to foster sustainable economic development and global prosperity.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel