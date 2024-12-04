Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
EU special representative for Central Asia wrapping up her mission

Uzbekistan Materials 4 December 2024
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. The EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala is concluding her mission, Trend reports via Telegram publication of Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

“We were pleased to meet with Terhi Hakala, who is completing her mission as the EU Special Representative for Central Asia. We are grateful to Hakala for her significant contribution to fostering a more dynamic partnership between Uzbekistan, Central Asia, and the European Union. Samarkand eagerly anticipates hosting the Central Asia-EU Summit next year,” the publication said.

To note, Hakala was appointed as the EU Special Representative for Central Asia in 2021.

