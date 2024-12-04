Mammoth capital-run company to enrich Azerbaijani market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Spacecraft Development and Production LLC has received state registration in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the information, authorized capital of the LLC registered on September 25 is 1 million manat ($588,237), and its legal representative is Fariz Aliyev.

The legal address of the new company is: 72 Uzeyir Hajibeyov street, square 5, Sabail district, Baku city.

