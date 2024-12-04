Azerbaijani MFA denounces Western ambassadors’ interference in country’s judicial matters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has condemned recent statements made by Western ambassadors, Trend reports.

“We vehemently reject the orchestrated interventions of Ambassadors of the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and Switzerland on allegations regarding the detention of “journalists” and “political activists” in Azerbaijan during the event in Baku on 4 December.



These statements are an open attempt to undermine the independence of the judiciary of Azerbaijan.



Involvement in the course of the investigation is unacceptable, and interference in the judicial proceedings clashes with the principle of the rule of law, which is the fundamental principle of the legal state,” the statement reads.