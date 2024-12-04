Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan plan to expand agricultural trade

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 4. Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Food Processing and Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture have signed a roadmap aimed at increasing mutual agricultural product deliveries for the years 2024-2025, Trend reports.

The signing took place during the 12th session of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council in Bishkek, according to the Kyrgyz ministry.

The strategic roadmap is designed to amplify agricultural trade, dismantle trade barriers, enhance logistics efficiency, and catalyze reciprocal product exchanges. This groundbreaking initiative is poised to catalyze transformative agricultural collaboration and enhance food security resilience in the region.

A total of five documents were signed during the 12th session of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council, including the final protocol of the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Council and a memorandum of cooperation in tourism development. The Kazakh side was led by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

