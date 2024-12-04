Azerbaijani FM, EC Vice President discuss issues of normalizing country’s relations with Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission (EC) Kaja Kallas, have discussed the normalization process of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations during Bayramov's visit to Valetta, Trend reports via the country's Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the parties also discussed the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as cooperation in the field of energy security.

To note, Bayramov is paying a working visit to Valetta. Within the framework of the visit, he is scheduled to participate and deliver a speech at the 31st meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), as well as hold meetings with officials of other countries participating in the event.

