Uzbekistan, IAEA join forces towards peaceful atom development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Uzbekistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have joined forces to chart a course for expanding their collaboration in harnessing the peaceful atom, paving the way for a brighter future, Trend reports.

This information was disclosed during the meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects of expanding bilateral cooperation and promoting new areas of interaction.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev took note of the outcomes of the IAEA delegation's meetings and events today in Uzbekistan's ministries, departments, and scientific institutions, as well as the joint organization of the International Conference on the Use of Atomic Energy, which will take place in Samarkand on December 5 with the participation of prominent foreign industry experts.

Moreover, the IAEA programs highlighted key areas of cooperation, such as enhancing the competence and capacity of national agencies, training highly qualified personnel, and implementing promising projects in fields like nuclear energy, agriculture, water management, health, and ecology.

To note, Uzbekistan has been a member of the IAEA since 1994. The organization has provided technical assistance for the implementation of more than 40 joint projects during this period. Currently, the country is implementing five projects that aim to improve the legal framework, strengthen the capacity of national structures, and promote the development of nuclear science, medicine, and other spheres.

