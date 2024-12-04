Italian Cuisine Week strengthens Italy-Azerbaijan trade relations - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Italian Cuisine Week offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen relations, including economic and trade ties, between Italy and Azerbaijan, Luca Di Gianfrancesco, the Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said in a press conference marking the opening of the event, Trend reports.

The event was organized by the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan in partnership with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA).

"This event takes place during a special period, coinciding with the active phase of promoting Italian cuisine’s candidacy for inclusion in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

I believe this recognition further affirms the excellence of Italian cuisine and its global acknowledgment," he said.

The diplomat emphasized that every product presented at the table represents an economic sector of immense importance to Italy and its economy.

"In 2023 alone, the export of Italian agro-food products reached over 64 billion euro globally, marking a six percent increase from the previous year and setting a record of 3 billion euro," the ambassador noted.

Luca Di Gianfrancesco added that cuisine, especially Italian cuisine, also serves as a tool to deepen and promote knowledge of Italy, its regions, and its culture, and to further mutual understanding and acquaintance between the two countries and their peoples.