Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry establishes new company

Photo: Ministry of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry has established a new company, Trend reports via the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The limited liability company (LLC) "Zireh" has been officially registered.

The legal address of LLC "Zireh" is: Baku city, Sabunchu district, 18th October street, building 106.

The legal representative of the LLC, with a charter capital of six million manat ($3.5 million), is Abbas Guliyev.

He's also the director of the Baku Instrument-Making Plant, which belongs to the Ministry of Defense Industry.

