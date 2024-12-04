Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan tie up loose ends on mapping of shared border sections

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 4. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have finalized the description of their state border sections, the statement of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers said, Trend reports.

The co-chairmen of the government delegations of the two countries—Kachybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov—reached the agreement during their meeting in Batken, which is located in the same province as Kyrgyzstan.

Following the meeting, the co-chairmen instructed the working groups of government delegations on delimitation and demarcation to start drawing up final documents on the delimitation of the state border.

To note, the length of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is about 980 kilometers. Since December 2002, negotiations have taken place to define the state border, describe its passage, and map it.

