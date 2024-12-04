Azerbaijani wrestler triumphs over Armenian athlete in Georgia, claims first place (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. A Greco-Roman wrestling tournament of international repute for boys aged 15 to 17 took place in the Georgian city of Kutaisi, paying homage to the legacy of Teymuraz Apkhazava, a revered master of sports and a two-time world and European champion., Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The Committee reported that more than 400 athletes threw their hats in the ring for the tournament, with competitors hailing from different corners of Georgia, along with folks from Poland, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Armenia.

Huseyn Mansurov, a student of the Integration Center of Azerbaijanis in Georgia, claimed victory in the 55 kg weight category and advanced to the final.

In the final, Mansurov dominated his Armenian opponent with a decisive 9-0 win, securing first place.

