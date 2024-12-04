Further batch of former IDPs touch their native Shusha in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. A fresh cohort of previously internally displaced individuals (48 families or 164 individuals) has successfully transitioned this morning, arriving in the vibrant city of Shusha in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The group is comprised of households temporarily residing in dynamic environments such as dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, and administrative facilities across diverse regions of Azerbaijan.

The return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Shusha continues in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

To date, about 30,000 people are currently living in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, along with former internally displaced persons who resettled there, working on the implementation of projects in the region, as well as performing official duties in local subdivisions of certain state institutions, working in resumed health care, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions.

To recall, on May 8, 1992, the Armenian forces launched a terrorizing offensive to capture Shusha in order to break the siege, resulting in 195 Azerbaijani civilians being killed, 165 wounded, 150 becoming disabled, 552 children being orphaned, and over 20,000 individuals being forced to abandon their homes, resulting in internal displacement. Most of the city came into ruins, and Shusha turned into a ghost town.

Shusha was liberated from occupation on November 8, 2020, in an operation conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

