Regular railway freight transport between Azerbaijan, Belarus hitting spotlight (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. A meeting was held today in Azerbaijan’s Baku between Arif Agayev, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, and a delegation from Belarusian Railways (BR) led by Deputy Chairman Andrei Yakobson, Trend reports via the CJSC.

The meeting focused on the development of multilateral cooperation between bilateral and international organizations, the implementation of mutually beneficial projects, and the organization of regular freight transport between Azerbaijan and Belarus, including the transportation of goods via container trains.

"The Belarusian delegation expressed interest in using Azerbaijan's railway routes, specifically the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars corridor, for shipments to Turkey, as well as the North-South corridor for deliveries to Iran.

Both sides agreed to continue negotiations on tariff policies, transportation technologies, and digitalization—key topics previously addressed in a trilateral meeting with Russian Railways [RZD] in October this year—to strengthen collaboration along the North-South corridor.

The meeting also focused on expanding Azerbaijan Railways' rolling stock fleet with Belarusian-made wagons. Both parties expressed a strong willingness to explore the potential supply of universal, covered, and tank wagons to Azerbaijan, marking a significant step toward enhancing bilateral trade and transportation capabilities," the CJSC’s statement said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel