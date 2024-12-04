Azerbaijan leads world in national funding for demining efforts - AzCBL chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan ranks first in the world for the national funding allocated to demining efforts, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Campaign to Ban Landmines (AzCBL) Public Union Hafiz Safikhanov said at the union's review conference today, Trend reports.

Safikhanov highlighted that global support for mine clearance efforts has reached over $1 billion.

He noted that this is the first time annual funding for demining has surpassed one billion, a trend driven by increasing financial aid to Ukraine.

"20 countries affected by landmine contamination contributed a total of $227.3 million to their national mine action programs, accounting for 22 percent of global funding. The report says that less than 1 percent of direct international assistance is allocated to national non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working on mine-related issues. Only 6 percent of international support for mine action goes to victim assistance programs," he added.

Referring to the "Landmine Monitor Report 2024," compiled by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL), Safikhanov emphasized that Azerbaijan is at the forefront in terms of national funding for mine clearance efforts.

"The country is actively engaged in demining operations and continues to run awareness programs about the dangers posed by landmines," he concluded.