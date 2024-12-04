ADB launches regional initiative to boost climate action and innovation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a technical assistance (TA) grant aimed at accelerating climate action, driving innovation, and boosting private sector development across Asia and the Pacific, Trend reports via the ADB.

The initiative will support knowledge creation, policy advice, and capacity-building efforts to address critical regional challenges and opportunities.

The TA will focus on developing high-quality, bankable projects aligned with ADB’s enhanced financial capacity under the Capital Adequacy Framework. Running until December 2029, it will deliver key outputs such as new research, pre-feasibility studies for sustainable projects, and cross-sector workshops to promote collaboration and innovation.

“This initiative will help ADB’s developing member countries tackle urgent priorities related to climate change and private capital mobilization, while fostering innovative and impactful project designs,” said Navin Twarakavi, Senior Sectors Planning Specialist at ADB.

The project will emphasize multisector approaches to strengthen climate resilience, develop sustainable infrastructure, and promote gender-responsive development. By encouraging regional cooperation, ADB aims to equip member countries with the tools and knowledge necessary for future-ready, high-impact solutions aligned with their climate commitments.

