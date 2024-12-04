Türkiye boosts export volume to OIC nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Türkiye's exports to member nations of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) totaled $57 billion from January through October 2024, which is 8.1 percent more than in the same period in 2023, the Turkish Ministry of Trade said in its statement, Trend reports.

This October, the country's exports to OIC nations totaled $6.3 billion, down 5.6 percent year on year.

“Türkiye's imports from OIC nations in October this year grew by 11.5 percent compared to the same period in 2023 and amounted to $4.3 billion,” the statement reads.

The country's imports from OIC nations during 10 months of 2024 decreased by 6.5 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to $35 billion, added the statement.

To note, Türkiye's foreign trade turnover reached $52.9 billion this October, whereas exports decreased by 3.1 percent compared to the same month in 2023 to $23.5 billion, and imports - by 1.4 percent to $29.4 billion.

The country's foreign trade turnover reached $498.68 billion from January through October this year.

From January through October 2024, Türkiye's exports abroad increased by 3.1 percent compared to the same period in 2023 to $216 billion, while imports decreased by 7.2 percent to $282.49 billion.

Türkiye's foreign trade turnover reached $617.5 billion last year.

However, in 2023, Türkiye's exports totaled $255.7 billion, up 0.6 percent compared to 2022, while imports decreased 0.5 percent to $361.7 billion.